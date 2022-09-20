Jimmy Kimmel To Reboot Controversial ‘Maude’ Abortion Episode, Pal Jennifer Aniston In Talks For Role

Published by

Jimmy Kimmel is no stranger when it comes to rebooting classic TV shows. However, with his next project Jimmy doesn’t just want to entertain, he will be making a political point that couldn’t be more relevant today, RadarOnline.comhas learned.

“Jimmy’s next project is going to be recreating the controversial Maude abortion episode. It was explosive when it first aired in 1972 and will be even more explosive today with everything going on,” sources tell RadarOnline.com.

“Jimmy isn’t afraid of controversy. He welcomes it. He is deeply concerned about what is happening in our nation and wants to do something about it. This is his way of having a voice,” our insider spilled.

The comedian launched Live in Front of a Studio Audience in 2019 and brought in 10 million viewers with an all-star cast, recreating famous episodes of All In The Family, The Facts of Life, and The Jeffersons.

Jimmy’s special is co-produced by Normal Lear’s company. Lear being the one who created, wrote and produced the iconic ‘70s and ‘80s sitcoms.

We’re told Jimmy now has his eyes set on recreating the two-part episode from the show Maude entitled ‘Maude’s Dilemma’ which aired in November 1972.

The episode — which aired months before Roe V. Wade became law — focused on Maude becoming pregnant at 47. The writers had the character end up having an abortion which wasn’t normally seen on television at the time.

“Jimmy has celebrities lined up to star in the reboot, including his friend Jennifer Aniston,” revealed a source.

Earlier this year, Lear was asked if he thinks the Maude episode could be recreated in today’s time.

He said, “It’s such an interesting question, and I have no idea,” Lear told Variety in a new interview. “My guess is certainty you can tell it. What the reaction would be — as one proceeded to rehearse and do it and anticipate it being on the air — it’s hard to guess. But it could be done.”

He added, “There is only one Bea Arthur, there will never be another.”

“It’s exciting to imagine what somebody else will make of that character. It’s opening a new door and that’s exciting.”