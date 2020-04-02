JK Rowling Launches ‘Harry Potter at Home’ Hub to Keep Kids Entertained While in Quarantine

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has launched Harry Potter at Home, an online hub full of activities to keep both children and longtime fans entertained at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Rowling announced the launch of Harry Potter at Home in a tweet on Wednesday, writing, “Parents, teachers and carers working to keep children amused and interested while we’re on lockdown might need a bit of magic, so I’m delighted to launch harrypotterathome.com.”

Parents, teachers and carers working to keep children amused and interested while we’re on lockdown might need a bit of magic, so I’m delighted to launch https://t.co/cPg0dZpexB pic.twitter.com/i0ZjTplVoU — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 1, 2020

The website includes contributions from Harry Potter publishers Bloomsbury and Scholastic, magical craft videos, articles, quizzes, puzzles, and more.

“The Harry Potter at Home hub aims to help inspire you, your family, your friends, and especially children all around the world to read for pleasure and enjoy the stories, as well as bring some magic-infused joy and entertainment to all the family,” a statement released after the author’s Twitter announcement said.

Additionally, Harry Potter at Home provides free access to the audiobook version of the first installment in the series (Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, or as it’s known in the United States, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone).

Also, Audible has added the first Harry Potter book to the list of titles available for free through its new Audible Stories initiative.

The audiobook of Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone will be available to stream in a variety of languages – with the English version narrated by Stephen Fry.

