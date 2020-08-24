Actress Joan Collins says she got into a heated verbal argument while on holiday in France when she was shopping at an Ikea.

The Dame, 87, says she was berated over not wearing a proper face mask.

She says she wanted to experiment with her face coverings a bit and wore a plastic face visor for a trip to a local Ikea while staying at her St Tropez residence.

Writing in her column for The Spectator Joan explains: “An officious gendarme became deeply offended by it.”

“And while I was mulling over the benefits of Ikea’s Gravadlax vs its smoked salmon, he pounced.”

“Gesticulating in Gallic fashion, he yelled at me to put on a proper mask, because visors aren’t legal.”

“Chastised, I slunk away, muttering an Anglo-Saxon expletive under my breath, which, as he glared at me, I feared he might have understood.”

“I then tried wearing a clear plastic face mask, of the sort which all the staff at the Byblos were wearing, but although it was easier to speak and to be understood, it forced my face into a hideous rictus,” Collins discussed.

Joan lamented that she found traditional face masks difficult to breathe with, and even compared them to “muzzles.”

She also described her dislike over how the government is treating senior citizens during the coronavirus pandemic. Collins said forcing elders to stay inside is “utter discrimination.”

“I’ve always thought Western society was terribly ageist, and I don’t just mean showbiz folk but across the board,” Collins said.