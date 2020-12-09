Socialite Life
Now Reading
Joe Exotic seeks help from Kim Kardashian for a presidential pardon from Trump
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Joe Exotic seeks help from Kim Kardashian for a presidential pardon from Trump

by
December 9, 2020
Joe Exotic seeks help from Kim Kardashian for presidential pardon from Trump

I mean, when you have nothing to lose, why not shoot your shot, right? Joe Exotic has reportedly written to Kim Kardashian to help him receive a presidential pardon.

The Tiger King star, currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for a murder-for-hire plan against Carole Baskin as well as several animal cruelty charges, reached out to Kardashian for legal help, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Former zoo operator Joe is serving a 22-year sentence behind bars after being convicted of plotting a murder-for-hire against Big Cat Rescue rival Carole Baskin as well as other charges.

Kim Kardashian
PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 02: Kim Kardashian attends the Balenciaga show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2017 on October 2, 2016 in Paris, France. (Photo by Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images)

In a letter to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, Joe wrote: “I know you have never met me and may never want to, however I do believe that you hold the values of our justice system dear to your heart.

“I am writing you this letter not as Joe Exotic but as the person Joseph Maldonado-Passage, asking you to please help me by just taking 10 minutes out of your life and placing a call to President Trump to look at my 257 page pardon it’s all the evidence I’m innocent and ask him to sign my pardon so I can return home to [my husband] Dillon [Passage] and my father.”

Joe Exotic Mug Shot

Joe, 57, added that the prison sentence has prevented him from expanding on his side of the story after the release of the hit Netflix documentary, as other stars of the series including Carole Baskin have been able to do.

He explained: “I have lost 57 years of work, my zoo, my animals, my mother has died, my dad is dying and I’ve been taken away from my husband who I love dearly.

“Everyone is so busy making movies, getting interviews, selling stuff and dressing up like me that everyone forgot I’m a real live person in prison and kept from even telling my own story for something I didn’t do.”

See Also
Joe Exotic Nicolas Cage
Nicolas Cage Set to Play Joe Exotic in Tiger King Limited Series

2019 E! People's Choice Awards - Arrivals
Kim Kardashian attends the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Joe ended his letter by asking Kim to give him a phone call to get the ball rolling in getting him out of prison.

He added: “No one even has to know you did it.”

FROM OUR PARTNERS

See Original | Powered by elink

THE LATEST ON SOCIALITE LIFE

WTF: Nigella Lawson’s pronunciation of microwave is something to behold

David Beckham, Sam Asghari, Nicholas Hoult, and more Insta Snaps

Taylor Swift proves she is indeed a cat lady with an adorable 2020 Christmas card

The 2020 Drag Fan Holiday Gift Guide

Joe Exotic seeks help from Kim Kardashian for a presidential pardon from Trump

LOL: Little girl shocks dad with naughty James Blunt lyric — WATCH

Sebastian Stan sums up 2020 perfectly in a new video

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X