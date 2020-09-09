Joseph Maldonado-Passage, better known as Joe Exotic, is asking President Trump for a pardon. His application, which includes a handwritten letter, is set to be hand-delivered to the White House as soon as Thursday.

Exotic was sentenced to 22 years in prison after a jury convicted him for a murder-for-hire plot and the illegal sale and killing of tigers.

Among the documents was a letter from Maldonado-Passage, in which he reportedly alleged to have been “sexually assaulted by jail staff, beat up and tied in a chair to the point the skin came off my arms.”

“Please be my hero,” he reportedly pleaded before further claiming: “My hands are damaged from the abuse in jail so I’m sorry for the soppy [sic.] writing and spelling.”

Federal prison sources denied Maldonado-Passage’s allegations according to TMZ.

Exotic, a Trump supporter said he voted for the president in 2016 when he briefly ran for president.

“I have seen what they do to you,” he wrote. “Allow me to make you proud, to make America proud, to make the world proud. Be my hero please.”

His husband featured in the documentary, Dillon Passage, also wrote a letter, saying Exotic helped save him from addiction.

“I see a sweet, big heart man, with good intentions, who took a few steps down a dark road, and he’s just waiting to be pulled out of it,” Dillon Passage wrote.

The ball is in your court, Donnie.