Joe Jonas Goes Blonde After Birth of Baby

New baby, new hair color. Joe Jonas showed off his newly bleached and buzzed dome in an Instagram story yesterday (August 19, 2020).
Joe, who became a father for the first time last month, somehow found time to make the change. Was Willa taking a nap?
Is someone trying to be a “cool dad?”
Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner, who tied the knot in 2019, are “already obsessed and can’t stop gloating about their new addition,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.
While the proud new parents have yet to publicly confirm the birth of their child, the Game of Thrones star alluded to the news recently while greeting her husband on his birthday. “Happy birthday to my love/bub/baby daddy,” she wrote in an Instagram post.
