John Legend 'In Awe' of Wife Chrissy Teigen's 'Strength' and More Quickies
John Legend ‘In Awe’ of Wife Chrissy Teigen’s ‘Strength’ and More Quickies

October 16, 2020
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Hulu's 2018 Emmy Party
In today’s Quickies, Christopher Cross, Coronavirus, Taryn Manning, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, and more!

This post will be updated throughout the day with more news, so check back!

The Top Story

“We’ve experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together. Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling. I’m in awe of the strength you’ve shown through the most challenging moments,” John Legend said in his note to Chrissy Teigen. “What an awesome gift it is to be able to bring life into the world. We’ve experienced the miracle, the power and joy of this gift, and now we’ve deeply felt its inherent fragility.”

