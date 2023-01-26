Socialite Life
Jose Davo: Male Model Spotlight
Jose Davo: Male Model Spotlight

by
January 26, 2023
Jose Davo
Photo via josdavvo/Instagram

Every week in our Male Model Spotlight, we feature one of our favorite male models who is bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you, Jose Davo.

Say hello to Spanish model Jose Davo. He is repped by Wild Managment and Carmen Duran. He has worked with brands such as Puma, Fila, Décimas, Hawkers, and Tom Ford.

That is about all we know about this bleached blond hottie.

Follow Jose Davo on Instagram here!

STATS

Birth Date: ?
Birthplace: Spain

Height: 6’
Waist: 30”
Hair: Blond
Eyes: Blue

Enjoy these photos and videos of Jose Davo

