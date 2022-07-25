Judge Orders Brad Pitt To Hand Over Business Documents As Legal Battle With Angelina Jolie Over French Winery Rages On

Published by

Radar Online

Angelina Jolie won a small battle, but she still has to win the war. A judge ordered Brad Pitt must turn over business documents related to his company Mondo Bongo.

The actress has been caught up in a lawsuit with her estranged ex-husband after she sold her stake in their jointly owned French winery Chateau Miraval. The couple owned the lucrative business since 2008 and even had their wedding on the winery grounds in 2014.

The dicey legal battle began after Pitt claimed the Maleficent star sold off her shares to Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler — who owns famed liquor brand Stoli — without his permission. Although the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor said she could sell off her stock in the company, they previously agreed he would have final approval of the buyer before the sale took place.

Pitt sued his ex after allegedly being shocked that she offloaded her stock in their winery without getting his approval first, accusing her of purposefully keeping this information from him.

Jolie’s legal team has subpoenaed a series of documents from Pitt and his company — papers he’s been fighting to keep from showing to the court — and a judge finally agreed the A-Lister had to cough up the documents.

“Any rational human being would be happy for Stoli to [be a partner in their business]. They have top-notch marketing and distribution,” a source spilled to Page Six. “He just can’t see past his hatred of Jolie.”

However, an insider close to the Troy actor claimed the real reason Pitt was unhappy with the business deal was because he had previously turned down an offer from Stoli to buy shares in the company before his headline-making divorce.

“The best way to retain value for [their kids] is for the parents to retain full ownership of this increasingly valuable and expanding asset,” the insider close to the actor explained.

Jolie and Pitt tied the knot in 2014 before making the decision to part ways two years later in 2016. They share Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.