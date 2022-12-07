Judges Sides with Brad Pitt in ongoing $164 million winery battle after Angelina Jolie fails to hand over key documents

Published by

Brad Pitt saw a minor legal win in his ongoing court battle against estranged ex-wife Angelina Jolie over their $164 million winery.

Months after accusing the Maleficent star of refusing to provide a series of key documents relevant to the case to the court, a Los Angeles judge granted the Troy actor’s motion to review the legal papers in question. The conference is set to take place at a presently unknown date in December.

As OK! previously reported, Pitt sued Jolie in February for allegedly selling her shares of their jointly owned winery, Chateau Miraval, to a competitor without his permission.

Although the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star had initially agreed the mother of his children — they have Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox — could sell her portion of the sprawling French estate, the agreement stated she could only do so if he was given the final approval on the buyer.

Pitt’s legal team claimed he was shocked to find out that Jolie offloaded her shares to Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler, alleging she purposely withheld the information from him throughout the sale. Over the last year, the father-of-six has fought tooth and nail for the deal to be undone.

However, in September, Jolie’s company Nouvel filed a $250 million suit against Pitt, insisting that he was attempting to obtain full control of the winery for himself because he was bitter over their tumultuous split.

“In retaliation for the divorce and custody proceedings, Pitt embarked on a multi-faceted, years-long campaign to seize control of Chateau Miraval and appropriate the company’s assets for his benefit and that of his own companies and friends,” the court documents read. “Appointing himself the rightful owner of Chateau Miraval, his twin objectives were to usurp the value of Jolie’s company, Nouvel, and to obtain sole ownership of Chateau Miraval.”

Continued the filing, “Pitt knew that much of Jolie’s wealth and liquidity were tied up in [her stake in the winery] and used that fact to try to force Jolie to agree to his unreasonable terms.”

