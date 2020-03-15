Judi Dench Loves Her Best Supporting Actress Razzie Nomination, Has Never Seen Cats

In an interview with BBC Front Row, Judi Dench said that she hasn’t actually seen the reviled film adaptation of Cats yet, but was pleased with her Razzie nomination.

She admitted that she hadn’t seen the film due to battling macular degeneration.

She said: “I didn’t read anything about the response to it, nor have I seen it. I’ve only seen a picture of myself [from the film]. I once had a cat [who looked] like that, called Carpet, and I didn’t realize I was playing Carpet. I thought I was playing a kind of, you know, a mangy, old cat who didn’t have much fur. I didn’t realize I was this wonderful show cat!”

She added that she was “aware of the response only slightly” and thinks “people have been rather kind to me.”

When told about her Razzie nomination (for Worst Supporting Actress), she replied: “Oh, am I? That would be good! As far as I know, that’s a first!“

Dench is correct – the nomination marks her first-ever at the Razzies, which are set to take place today (March 15, 2020).

The universally panned adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber musical Cats, directed by Tom Hooper, received a total of eight nominations.

The 40th edition of the Razzies, also known as the Golden Raspberry Awards, also nominated Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo: Last Blood, Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral and Serenity, which stars Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway.

