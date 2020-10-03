Socialite Life
Justin Bieber Crocs Collaboration Tease Cause Company Stock to Jump 11 Percent
by
October 3, 2020
Premiere Of YouTube Originals' "Justin Bieber: Seasons" - Arrivals
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Crocs are not going anywhere folks. Justin Bieber took to his Instagram to tease a Crocs collaboration.

Following in the footsteps of Bad Bunny’s glow-in-the-dark Crocs and Post Malone’s rugged Duet Max Clog from 2019, Bieber is the latest A-list celebrity to lend his twist to the Colorado-based company’s signature foam clogs.

Soon

When reached for comment, a rep for the brand was similarly tight-lipped: “We told you this Croctober was going to be big. More details coming soon,” they said.

Business Insider reports that the teaser sent Crocs’ share up by over 11 percent on Thursday, trading at a peak of $47.81. While shares later dropped slightly to $45.19 when the markets closed, it was still a 5.8 percent increase for the day.

