Crocs are not going anywhere folks. Justin Bieber took to his Instagram to tease a Crocs collaboration.
Following in the footsteps of Bad Bunny’s glow-in-the-dark Crocs and Post Malone’s rugged Duet Max Clog from 2019, Bieber is the latest A-list celebrity to lend his twist to the Colorado-based company’s signature foam clogs.
When reached for comment, a rep for the brand was similarly tight-lipped: “We told you this Croctober was going to be big. More details coming soon,” they said.
Business Insider reports that the teaser sent Crocs’ share up by over 11 percent on Thursday, trading at a peak of $47.81. While shares later dropped slightly to $45.19 when the markets closed, it was still a 5.8 percent increase for the day.
FROM OUR PARTNERS
See Original | Powered by elink
THE LATEST ON SOCIALITE LIFE
- Ricky Martin’s Jingle Jangle Christmas Journey, Lana Del Rey Mesh Mask, Harvey Weinstein, No Time to Die and More Quickies
- Justin Bieber Crocs Collaboration Tease Cause Company Stock to Jump 11 Percent
- Matt Bomer’s Hairdressing Skills Put to Test During Quarantine
- Are Harry Styles and Tracee Ellis Ross Dating, Max Ehrich Is Still Yapping, and More Quickies
- Chrissy Teigen’s Mom’s Heartbreaking Message After Daughter’s Pregnancy Loss
- Are You Ready for the Much-Hyped New Shawn Mendes Era? ‘Wonder’ Has Arrived – WATCH