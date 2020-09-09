In today’s Quickies, Justin Bieber gets neck tattoo, more Jamie King and Kyle Newman Drama, Chrissy Teigen on bed rest, Halsey, Kevin Hart, meet the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Borat returns and more.
- Justin Bieber Gets Neck Tattoo, More Jamie King and Kyle Newman Drama, Chrissy Teigen on Bed Rest, Halsey, Kevin Hart and More
- Halle Berry Reflects on Fights With Bryan Singer While Shooting X-Men
- The First Epic Dune Trailer Is Here, Featuring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya — WATCH
- The Walking Dead to End After 11th Season, Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride to Get Spinoff Series
- Joe Exotic Officially Seeking Pardon From Donald Trump: ‘Be My Hero Please’
- Jenifer Lewis and Lawrence Fishburne to Star in Black-ish Spinoff Old-ish
★ Tsk, tsk. These cat thieves got caught in the Act! [OMG BLOG]
★ Michael Cohen suggests Jerry Falwell Jr.’s Trump endorsement was “favor” for killing racy photos. [Towleroad]
★ Katie Holmes’ relationship confirmed with restaurateur Emilio Vitolo Jr. after PDA scene. [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ Ellen DeGeneres Show sets Season 18 Premiere: “And, yes, we’re gonna talk about it” host promises. [Curt and Frank]
★ J.J. Wolf showed some flair while losing to Daniil Medvedev at the US Open, but still offered no explanation for his “white power”-looking hand signal. [Kenneth in the 212]
★ Let’s see what Cate Blanchett wore in Venice over the weekend! [Go Fug Yourself]
★ Disneyland refuses to report COVID cases, employees resort to word of mouth. [Celebitchy]
★ Rest In Peace, Kevin Dobson. The Knots Landing star died at 77. [Boy Culture]