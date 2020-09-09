Socialite Life
Now Reading
Justin Bieber Gets Neck Tattoo, More Jamie King and Kyle Newman Drama, Chrissy Teigen on Bed Rest, Halsey, Kevin Hart and More
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Justin Bieber Gets Neck Tattoo, More Jamie King and Kyle Newman Drama, Chrissy Teigen on Bed Rest, Halsey, Kevin Hart and More

by
September 9, 2020
Justin Bieber gets neck tattoo

In today’s Quickies, Justin Bieber gets neck tattoo, more Jamie King and Kyle Newman Drama, Chrissy Teigen on bed rest, Halsey, Kevin Hart, meet the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Borat returns and more.

See Original | Powered by elink

FROM OUR PARTNERS

★ Tsk, tsk. These cat thieves got caught in the Act! [OMG BLOG]

Michael Cohen suggests Jerry Falwell Jr.’s Trump endorsement was “favor” for killing racy photos. [Towleroad]

Katie Holmes’ relationship confirmed with restaurateur Emilio Vitolo Jr. after PDA scene. [Evil Beet Gossip]

Ellen DeGeneres Show sets Season 18 Premiere: “And, yes, we’re gonna talk about it” host promises. [Curt and Frank]

J.J. Wolf showed some flair while losing to Daniil Medvedev at the US Open, but still offered no explanation for his “white power”-looking hand signal. [Kenneth in the 212]

★ Let’s see what Cate Blanchett wore in Venice over the weekend! [Go Fug Yourself]

Disneyland refuses to report COVID cases, employees resort to word of mouth. [Celebitchy]

★ Rest In Peace, Kevin Dobson. The Knots Landing star died at 77. [Boy Culture]

Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X