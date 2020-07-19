Socialite Life
Now Reading
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Reportedly Welcomed Their Second Child
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Reportedly Welcomed Their Second Child

by
July 19, 2020
Justin Timberlake Jessica Biel Celebrities At The Lakers Game
Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Say what? Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel have reportedly welcomed their second child – after keeping the pregnancy completely secret.

The actress, 38, gave birth to a baby boy earlier this week. The couple is already parents to Silas, five.

View this post on Instagram

Boys grow up to be fathers. I think about that a lot these days. We try to teach our son to love and to respect everyone — we teach him that all people are all created equal, and that no one should be treated differently because of the color of their skin. We teach him this because one day, he will go on to teach his kids the same. It’s a cycle. And right now, as we all work to undo generations of discrimination that have plagued our system and our communities across this country… I’m reminded today that the first lessons start at home. Im grateful for both of my dads and my mother for teaching me those lessons from the beginning. And for listening to me when I had something to say that they hadn’t learned. I pray for that humility with my own son. I’m grateful for my wife, who made me a father, and is my favorite person/partner/teacher/friend in all of it. I’m grateful for my son, who is always ALWAYS teaching me right back. ⠀ ⠀ Happy Father’s Day to all the Dads out there. While we owe our sons and daughters these lessons in the places where the doors close at night, I hope you are as inspired as I am to make them THE TRUTH in the places that same door opens every morning and we send them out to discover. There’s more to do. And we are built for it. After all, we are the Dads. Sending my love to you and yours.

A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on

MailOnline revealed the news, reporting that Jessica’s mother Kimberly has been staying with her and and their new grandchild.

The couple have been staying at their home in Montana since March.

The couple, who have been married since 2012, had never publicly announced their pregnancy and successfully kept it all a secret for nine months.

The joyous news comes after the “Cry Me A River” singer landed in hot water when he was snapped holding hands with Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright on a boozy night out.

Justin publicly apologized to his wife and denied any romance rumors.

“I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family, I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love,” he said.

See Also
Amy Schumer and baby
Amy Schumer, John Legend, Ryan Serhant and More Celebrities With Kids

“A few weeks ago, I displayed a strong lapse in judgement — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my co-star.”

“I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son.”

“I want to apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be.”

“This was not that. I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make the movie and excited for people to see it.”

THE LATEST

FROM OUR PARTNERS

Cara Delevingne and Kaia Gerber get a little cozy during Black Lives Matter protest. [OMG BLOG]

Mary Trump, Donald Trump’s openly LGBTQ niece, told MSNBC host Rachel Maddow on Thursday night that she’s heard the president use both the n-word and anti-semitic slurs. [Towleroad]

★ Rapper A$AP Rocky has filed a restraining order against an alleged “stalker.” [Evil Beet Gossip]

CVS and Target have become the latest retailers mandating that its customers wear face coverings while its inside stores due to the recent spike in COVID-19 infections. [Curt and Frank]

★ Who else is excited about it being Vesper Polo Season? [Kenneth in the 212]

Michael B. Jordan hit up the drive-in last night! [Go Fug Yourself]

Tim Gunn has been converted to the gospel of sweatpants and comfort-dressing. [Celebitchy]

★ Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot gives an epic clap back at Kayleigh McEnany over derelict slam! [Boy Culture]

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X