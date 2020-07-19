Say what? Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel have reportedly welcomed their second child – after keeping the pregnancy completely secret.
The actress, 38, gave birth to a baby boy earlier this week. The couple is already parents to Silas, five.
MailOnline revealed the news, reporting that Jessica’s mother Kimberly has been staying with her and and their new grandchild.
The couple have been staying at their home in Montana since March.
The couple, who have been married since 2012, had never publicly announced their pregnancy and successfully kept it all a secret for nine months.
The joyous news comes after the “Cry Me A River” singer landed in hot water when he was snapped holding hands with Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright on a boozy night out.
Justin publicly apologized to his wife and denied any romance rumors.
“I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family, I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love,” he said.
“A few weeks ago, I displayed a strong lapse in judgement — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my co-star.”
“I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son.”
“I want to apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be.”
“This was not that. I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make the movie and excited for people to see it.”
THE LATEST
- The Week in Drag – Trixie and Kayta Give Advice on Womanhood, Kameron Michaels Gets Exposed, Willam Gets Crafty and More
- Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Reportedly Welcomed Their Second Child
- Matt McGorry, Luke Evans, David Hernandez, and More Insta Snaps
- The ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Reunion Is Going to Be Explosive!
- Big Sean Says ‘You Are a Hero’ In Emotional Tribute to Naya Rivera
- Let’s Kiki About RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars – Standup Smackdown
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ Cara Delevingne and Kaia Gerber get a little cozy during Black Lives Matter protest. [OMG BLOG]
★ Mary Trump, Donald Trump’s openly LGBTQ niece, told MSNBC host Rachel Maddow on Thursday night that she’s heard the president use both the n-word and anti-semitic slurs. [Towleroad]
★ Rapper A$AP Rocky has filed a restraining order against an alleged “stalker.” [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ CVS and Target have become the latest retailers mandating that its customers wear face coverings while its inside stores due to the recent spike in COVID-19 infections. [Curt and Frank]
★ Who else is excited about it being Vesper Polo Season? [Kenneth in the 212]
★ Michael B. Jordan hit up the drive-in last night! [Go Fug Yourself]
★ Tim Gunn has been converted to the gospel of sweatpants and comfort-dressing. [Celebitchy]
★ Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot gives an epic clap back at Kayleigh McEnany over derelict slam! [Boy Culture]