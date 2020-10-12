Kanye West Releases First Presidential Campaign Ad — WATCH

Kanye West has finally dropped his first advertisement for his presidential campaign, a mere 22 days ahead of Election Day.
In the video, he discusses how Americans should focus on strengthening their religion and faith to improve the country.
“America. What is America’s destiny? What is best for our nation? Our people? What is just? True justice? We have to think about all these things together as a people. To contemplate our future, to live up to our dream, we must have vision. We as a people will revive our nation’s commitment to faith, to what our constitution calls the free exercise of religion, including, of course, prayer,” he said. “Through prayer, faith can be restored.”
He also shared a tweet earlier this month asking his followers and potential voters to write him in on the ballot. He missed a ton of state filing deadlines to get on the ballot, so this would be the only way to vote for him in a majority of states.
That would be a big-ass NOPE! DO NOT write Kanye’s name in as it is a worthless vote.
