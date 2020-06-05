Kanye West has recently donated $2 million to the families of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, whose deaths at the hands of police officers have inspired protests across all 50 US states, as well as Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed black man who was fatally shot in February.

This money will partly go towards legal fees for Arbery and Taylor’s families, according to CNN. Another part of the donation will fully cover college tuition for Gianna Floyd, the 6-year-old daughter of George Floyd.

A rep for West also confirmed he is donating to several black-owned businesses in his hometown of Chicago and across the country that have been in crisis and impacted by the current climate, which has been marked by protests, uprisings and violence.

More of this Kayne, more of this.

Taylor, 26, was fatally shot by officers at least eight times and in her South End apartment March 13 while police were serving a no-knock search warrant.

The shooting has sparked protests across the city and is among three controversial cases of African Americans shot and killed by police that have ignited demonstrations around the world.

Louisville attorney Lonita Baker, one of the lawyers representing Taylor’s family, said Thursday that West, a hip-hop mogul and fashion designer, offered to pay the litigation costs to pursue the civil case.

“Typically, the costs would be deducted from any recovery that the family may receive at the conclusion of the case,” Baker said. “Kanye wanted to ensure that the family would not have to bear the brunt of those costs.”

West was in attendance Thursday evening for a protest rally in solidarity with George Floyd, who died at the hands of Minneapolis police last week.

The rally was organized by activist and onetime mayoral candidate Ja’Mal Green. It is intended to protest the $33 million contract that Chicago Police has with Chicago Public Schools.

The protest began at 7 p.m. at the Chicago Public Schools District Office, 4655 S. Dearborn St., and proceeded to Chicago Police Headquarters. West did not address the rally and only marched briefly.

West was wearing a hoodie and mask, and was walking along with hundreds of people. Thursday, of course, marked Floyd’s funeral.

