Kanye West Holding Campaign Rally Today in South Carolina
Kanye West Holding Campaign Rally Today in South Carolina

by
July 19, 2020
Kanye West The Fader 20 Pop Life Party
Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images

First of all, apologies to South Carolina. Second, why is Kanye West is doing this?

West is expected to hold his first campaign event since announcing plans to run for president.

The rally is scheduled to take place today (July 19, 2020) in North Charleston, South Carolina with attendance limited to registered guests only. The event will be at 5 p.m. at the Exquis Event Center.

Jim Moore Book Event At Ralph Lauren Chicago
Kanye West attends Jim Moore Book Event At Ralph Lauren on October 28, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Ralph Lauren)

All attendees will be asked to sign a COVID-19 liability release form, social distance and wear a mask, according to a copy of the release shared with ABC News.

On Friday, West tweeted a link for a petition to put him on the Ballot in South Carolina.

I Take Responsibility racism video
Kanye West announced his running for presidency on July 4.

