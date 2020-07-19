Kanye West Holding Campaign Rally Today in South Carolina

First of all, apologies to South Carolina. Second, why is Kanye West is doing this?

West is expected to hold his first campaign event since announcing plans to run for president.

The rally is scheduled to take place today (July 19, 2020) in North Charleston, South Carolina with attendance limited to registered guests only. The event will be at 5 p.m. at the Exquis Event Center.

Kanye West attends Jim Moore Book Event At Ralph Lauren on October 28, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Ralph Lauren)

All attendees will be asked to sign a COVID-19 liability release form, social distance and wear a mask, according to a copy of the release shared with ABC News.

On Friday, West tweeted a link for a petition to put him on the Ballot in South Carolina.

If you're a voter in South Carolina, please sign this petition to place me on the ballot Sponsored by Ye 2020 https://t.co/ZURvTEW9ee pic.twitter.com/Z9tdq0eG9c — ye (@kanyewest) July 18, 2020

Kanye West announced his running for presidency on July 4.

THE LATEST