Kanye West Would Like His Campaign Staff Not to Fornicate

A new profile from the New York Times gives some insight into the world of Kanye West‘s run for president.

The New York Times reports:

Kanye West wants to bring back prayer in schools, give more government support to religious groups and has even asked his campaign staff to refrain from “fornicating” outside of marriage, according to people aiding his candidacy.

Mr. West, the billionaire hip-hop artist and fashion mogul turned Christian revivalist, is not running for president, but “walking,” as he puts it. He entered the race late and is not going to make the ballot in states including Florida, Texas and Michigan, but he will be on the ballot in others like Colorado, Minnesota and Iowa.

In calls and texts with The New York Times, and in other recent comments, Mr. West made clear he believes he will become president — eventually — but said almost nothing about what he actually wanted to do if elected. Indeed, Mr. West’s curio candidacy has confused many fans and voters alike. His party is called the Birthday Party.

While Kanye doesn’t seem to have much hope for winning the presidency this fall, he does think that he could be elected in the future.

“The reason why I know eventually — eventually could be three months, eventually could be three and a half years — the reason why I eventually will make a great president is because I’m sensitive. I’m here to serve. Even as a Gemini, I feel the energy in the room, I read body language, I read this energy, and I hurt. I hurt for the country, I hurt not just Black people, but all people of America. And I hurt for all people of the world.”

Meanwhile on Twitter Kanye is trying to get out of his record contracts:

EVERYONE AT UNIVERSAL AND VIVENDI PLEASE UNDERSTAND THAT I WILL DO EVERYTHING IN MY LEGAL POWER AND USE MY VOICE UNTIL ALL ARTIST CONTRACTS ARE CHANGED STARTING WITH GETTING MY MASTERS FOR MY CHILDREN I WILL NOT STOP I PROMISE YOU IM AM PETTY AND VERY PERSONAL — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

I KNOW MY LORD AND SAVIOR JESUS CHRIST WILL MAKE FOOLS OF AND PUNISH ALL WHO HAVE PARTICIPATED IN UNFAIR CONTRACTS — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

THIS MOMENT IS GOING TO CHANGE THE MUSIC INDUSTRY FOR GOOD … I FEEL SO HUMBLED AND BLESSED THAT GOD HAS PUT ME IN A STRONG ENOUGH POSITION TO DO THIS … EVERYONE KEEP PRAYING … ITS WORKING … I AM ON MY KNEES THIS MORNING — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

This is what me Kanye West deal looks like today … I PRAY IN THE NAME OF JESUS THAT IT DONT LOOK LIKE THIS TOMORROW pic.twitter.com/i8UN3Z6oQ3 — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020