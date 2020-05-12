Southern Charm Star Kathryn Dennis Spews Southern Racial Hate

Bravo TV’s Southern Charm personality Kathryn Dennis is being called out as racist after sending a monkey emoji to black radio show host Tamika Gadsden.

Dennis had sent a series of messages via DM to Gadsden, who had earlier shared her dismay at someone organizing a rally for Donald Trump, and in one she included a monkey emoji – which has racist connotations.

Earlier, Gadsden had called out a woman called Katie Shields after the Charleston salon owner announced the event.

Sharing a photo of Shields to her social media, the radio DJ wrote she was “reprehensible” over the announcement, adding: “In Charleston you learn, fairly quickly, that the face of the White Supremacy resembles that of the boutique-owning, gatekeeping glitterati…”

It then seemed Dennis had sent her a series of DMs, in which Gadsden accused her of “taunting” her via Instagram, sharing screenshots of their interaction.

Messages from Dennis read: “Grow a pair,” as well as, “You’re an L 7 weeeeenieeeee. That’s how serious I take this [monkey emoji]. (sic)”

This is what happens when a Black woman in #Charleston speaks up against white supremacy in the form of MAGA rallies. My comments re: Mylk Bar prompted this @BravoTV “actor” @KathrynDennis to taunt me with monkey emojis in my DMs. Along with a whole host of other names. pic.twitter.com/RbEd5CBcOz — Mika Gadsden (@mikagadsden) May 11, 2020

Issuing a statement on Twitter following the furor, Dennis insisted that while she didn’t intend for the monkey to be used in a derogatory context, she’ll “do better”.

The 28-year-old wrote: “I want to acknowledge that using a monkey emoji in my text was offensive, and from the bottom of my heart I sincerely apologize to anyone and everyone I hurt. Although the context was not my intention, there are no ‘ifs ands or buts’ that excuse me.(sic)”

I want to acknowledge that using a monkey emoji in my text was offensive, and from the bottom of my heart I sincerely apologize to anyone and everyone I hurt. Although the context was not my intention, there are no “if ands or buts” that excuse me… part 1 — Kathryn C. Dennis (@KathrynDennis) May 11, 2020

Adding, “Part 2: ….I did not give it thought, and it was and is wrong. I know I am not that person. I know and will do better.”

