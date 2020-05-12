Southern Charm Star Kathryn Dennis Spews Southern Racial Hate

Bravo TV’s Southern Charm personality Kathryn Dennis is being called out as racist after sending a monkey emoji to black radio show host Tamika Gadsden.
Dennis had sent a series of messages via DM to Gadsden, who had earlier shared her dismay at someone organizing a rally for Donald Trump, and in one she included a monkey emoji – which has racist connotations.
Earlier, Gadsden had called out a woman called Katie Shields after the Charleston salon owner announced the event.
Sharing a photo of Shields to her social media, the radio DJ wrote she was “reprehensible” over the announcement, adding: “In Charleston you learn, fairly quickly, that the face of the White Supremacy resembles that of the boutique-owning, gatekeeping glitterati…”
It then seemed Dennis had sent her a series of DMs, in which Gadsden accused her of “taunting” her via Instagram, sharing screenshots of their interaction.
Messages from Dennis read: “Grow a pair,” as well as, “You’re an L 7 weeeeenieeeee. That’s how serious I take this [monkey emoji]. (sic)”
Issuing a statement on Twitter following the furor, Dennis insisted that while she didn’t intend for the monkey to be used in a derogatory context, she’ll “do better”.
The 28-year-old wrote: “I want to acknowledge that using a monkey emoji in my text was offensive, and from the bottom of my heart I sincerely apologize to anyone and everyone I hurt. Although the context was not my intention, there are no ‘ifs ands or buts’ that excuse me.(sic)”
Adding, “Part 2: ….I did not give it thought, and it was and is wrong. I know I am not that person. I know and will do better.”
