Kathy Griffin Hospitalized in COVID-19 Ward, Can’t Get Tested

Kathy Griffin has been hospitalized after suffering “unbearably painful symptoms,” but disclosed she can’t get tested for coronavirus.

The 59-year-old revealed the news on Twitter and Instagram and noted that she has been placed in a “COVID-19 isolation ward.”

Griffin shared images from the hospital including a shot of herself laying down wearing a mask.

He’s lying. I was sent to the #COVID19 isolation ward room in a major hospital ER from a separate urgent care facility after showing UNBEARABLY PAINFUL symptoms. The hospital couldn’t test me for #coronavirus because of CDC (Pence task force) restrictions. #TESTTESTTEST https://t.co/18fRiOBsdN pic.twitter.com/0sU9fHu4r0 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) March 25, 2020

“The hospital couldn’t test me for #coronavirus because of CDC (Pence task force) restrictions,” Griffin added, citing the vice president.

Griffin shared her health update in response to a tweet from President Donald Trump, who boasted about the large number of Americans being tested for COVID-19.

“Just reported that the United States has done far more ‘testing’ than any other nation, by far,” Trump tweeted Wednesday. “In fact, over an eight-day span, the United States now does more testing than what South Korea (which has been a very successful tester) does over an eight-week span. Great job!”

Griffin fired back, tweeting, “He’s lying.”

The comedian’s struggle to get a clear diagnosis appears to highlight the lack of accessibility to testing kits as the Trump administration scrambles to expand coronavirus testing across the country.

Nearly 433,545 Americans have been tested for COVID-19 as of Wednesday, according to the COVID Tracking Project website, which collects data from state health authorities.

