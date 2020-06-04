Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter Bring Bill & Ted Vibes to a High School Graduation

Alex Winter recently took to Twitter to announce that a trailer for Bill and Ted Face the Music will arrive in a few weeks.
But until then, Winter and his onscreen BFF, Keanu Reeves, have teamed up for some alternate Bill and Ted content for fans to sink their teeth into.
In honor of the high school seniors who had to miss out on graduation ceremonies this year due to COVID-19, Winter and Reeves made their own mini-commencement video celebrating the class of 2020.
You can check it out for yourselves below.
Introducing themselves in a special SDHS Special Message posted on YouTube, Winter said, “We know that it’s a tough time right now and you’re having to do this virtual graduation. We want to wish you the best of luck moving forward.”
His co-star added, “Congratulations to the graduating class of 2020. Well done.”
Winter closed out the short message by stating, “San Dimas High School football does rule, but most importantly, we wanted to tell you to be excellent to each other,” while Reeves added, “And party on!” quoting one of the cult movie’s most famous lines.
The actors re-teamed as clueless San Dimas High School students for Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey in 1991 and a third film, Bill & Ted Face the Music, is scheduled for release later this year.
