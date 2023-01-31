Kelly Clarkson stalker nightmare was catalyst for her demanding talk show move to New York, sources claim

Published by

Radar Online

Kelly Clarkson’s scary stalker situation has made the singer want to flee California for New York, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Earlier this month, a 56-year-old woman who’s been stalking Clarkson violated a court-issued restraining order to stay 100 yards away from the singer’s home in the Toluca Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Security footage reportedly caught the stranger in a Mazda SUV slowly driving past on four separate occasions. Now, the terrified Stronger singer wants out of Hollywood, sources claim.

Last week, Variety reported that Clarkson was in talks to move her talk show from Los Angeles to New York. An insider said the reason for the move was to escape the stalker.

“Kelly is in talks to move production of The Kelly Clarkson Show to New York. She initiated the conversation because the woman keeps returning to her house,” a source said before adding that the host’s kids — River, 8, and Remington, 6, are her No. 1 priorities.

“She feels unsafe with a stalker on the loose and is having sleepless nights over her children’s safety, too. She has temporarily fled the property and is staying in a secret location,” said the source.

A judge granted the order of protection against the woman in December after she showed up at Kelly’s house 18 documented times, often leaving weird, unwanted gifts. Scarily, she hasn’t been the only trespasser. At the end of 2022, Kelly also got a temporary restraining order against a man who allegedly came, uninvited, to her home three times on Thanksgiving Day and again in December. He attempted to make contact with Kelly, peered over her privacy gate, and even snapped a photo of a car the celeb’s kids were riding in.

“The LAPD is working hard to protect Kelly; they’re doing regular checks on the house,” said a source.

“Crime is at an all-time high: Celebrity mansions in Hollywood are getting broken into on a frequent basis, and residents are being mugged on the street,” noted an insider. “Kelly finds the traffic terrible, as well, and the people kind of flaky. She feels that New York could be a better and more practical place to raise her children.”

While her Emmy-winning show hasn’t been green-lighted for a cross-country move just yet, the insider said Clarkson has already been looking for apartments in the Big Apple. “If it doesn’t happen, moving to Montecito or building a ranch in the Santa Barbara area is an option,” said the insider. “So many other famous people live in that neck of the woods nowadays, and Kelly really loves it there too.”