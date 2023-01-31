Kevin Dias, Brad Goreski, Matthew Bishop, Isaac Cole Powell and more Insta Snaps

In appreciation of the easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring you — Insta Snaps — featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos from the last week.

Kevin Dias is in his moment, Brad Goreski hits the gym, Matthew Bishop in a Speedo, Isaac Cole Powell wears a bucket hat, and more celebrity Insta Snaps.

Yes, we know that these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Check out the pics and videos!

Roberto Portales

Murray Bartlett

Johnny Middlebrooks

Niko Terho

Derek Chadwick

Simu Liu

Trevor Donovan

Mason Gooding

Nico Tortorella

David Archuleta

Jack Champion

Brad Goreski

Matthew Bishop

Isaac Cole Powell

Kevin Dias

THE LATEST ON SL