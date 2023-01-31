Kevin Dias, Brad Goreski, Matthew Bishop, Isaac Cole Powell and more Insta Snaps

Photo via kev.dias/Instagram
In appreciation of the easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring you — Insta Snaps — featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos from the last week.
Kevin Dias is in his moment, Brad Goreski hits the gym, Matthew Bishop in a Speedo, Isaac Cole Powell wears a bucket hat, and more celebrity Insta Snaps.
Yes, we know that these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.
Check out the pics and videos!
Roberto Portales
Murray Bartlett
Johnny Middlebrooks
Niko Terho
Derek Chadwick
Simu Liu
Trevor Donovan
Mason Gooding
Nico Tortorella
David Archuleta
Jack Champion
Brad Goreski
Matthew Bishop
Isaac Cole Powell
Kevin Dias
THE LATEST ON SL
FROM OUR PARTNERS
Tags