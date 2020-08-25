Actor and comedian Kevin Hart said in a stand-up set over the weekend that he tested positive for COVID-19 early in the pandemic.

According to Page Six, Performing at the latest iteration of Dave Chappelle‘s An Intimate Socially Distanced Affair show in Yellow Springs, Ohio, the 41-year-old stand-up comedian said of his diagnosis, “The problem is that I had it around the same time as Tom Hanks, and I couldn’t say anything because he’s more famous than I am.”

Kevin Hart attends the premiere of Columbia Pictures’ “Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle” on December 11, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

Hart’s illness came months after he suffered major back injuries in a car accident. Hart shared that he found a new meaning to life after the horrific accident.

The actor-comedian said that he realized that nothing in life is guaranteed, and that makes him stay “more present” for his family and friends.

Kevin Hart arrives at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party at College Football Hall of Fame on January 5, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Getty Images)

A source told Page Six that Chappelle has spent $100,000 on coronavirus rapid testing for attendees of the outdoor shows he’s held this summer, with other performers including Donnell Rawlings, Bill Burr, Michelle Wolf, Questlove and Tobe Nwigwe.

The actor beat the virus and is preparing to welcome his baby girl with wife Eniko Hart. The couple recently hosted a BoHo baby shower and shared pictures from the party on Instagram.