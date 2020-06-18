Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West has reached a deal with Spotify to host a podcast related to criminal justice reform, her representative said on Wednesday (June 17, 2020).

The show, to be available exclusively on Spotify, will be connected to Kardashian’s work with The Innocence Project, a nonprofit that fights wrongful convictions, the representative said.

Kim Kardashian attends Tiffany & Co. Celebrates 2018 Tiffany Blue Book Collection, THE FOUR SEASONS OF TIFFANY at Studio 525 on October 9, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

Best known for developing beauty and fashion products and chronicling her life with her sisters on TV’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians, she became interested in criminal justice reform after helping to win the release two women from prison.

She is currently studying to become a lawyer through a California apprenticeship program.

Kim Kardashian attends the 2018 LACMA Art + Film Gala at LACMA on November 03, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images)

Kardashian has also been developing her own docuseries about one imprisoned man in particular, Kevin Keith. It is her investigative work into his case that sits at the heart of this new podcast.

This is not OK. Kevin Keith survived 10 yrs on death row for a crime he didn’t commit, only to find himself under threat of death again, trapped in a prison that has become the leading hotspot for COVID-19. PLEASE HELP https://t.co/7CqDBLHLIZ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 22, 2020

The police rushed to judgment when they arrested Kevin. This innocent man went from living freely to having his world upended by a murder trial to death row in under 4 months. That's more than enough injustice for one person. OH needs to correct its mistake before it's too late. pic.twitter.com/SVEF25IwEO — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 22, 2020

The new podcast will highlight the investigative work of TV producer Lori Rothschild Ansaldi, West’s representative said.

The Kardashian West deal follows a landmark contract that Spotify made with Joe Rogan.

Kim Kardashian attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Spotify reportedly made a deal worth around $100 million so The Joe Rogan Experience podcast would move to the platform.

However, it’s not likely that the Kardashian deal will be as lucrative because Rogan was migrating a very popular podcast to the platform whereas Kim’s is brand new.

