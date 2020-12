Ah. Um. WTF?

No one asked her to dance, and she apparently just needed to dance for the crowd.

What is the name of this amazing new dance Kimberly Guilfoyle is doing? pic.twitter.com/GA0w6SpYTF — Mystery Solvent (@MysterySolvent) December 20, 2020

Per Vanity Fair, Kimberly Guilfoyle is seen in a video that surfaced over the weekend from the Turning Point summit, which was at a convention center in West Palm Beach filled with 2,000 mostly mask-less high school and college students, she’s dancing just for the heck of it.