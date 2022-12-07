Kirstie Alley to be cremated after death at 71 following brief battle with colon cancer

Published by

Kirstie Alley will be cremated instead of buried after she died at the age of 71 following a brief battle with colon cancer, RadarOnline.com has discovered.

The decision has reportedly been made after her passing was announced on Monday.

It’s unknown who will obtain Alley’s ashes once the process is complete. Daily Mail broke the news that she will be cremated on Tuesday, December 6.

RadarOnline.com recently learned that a memorial service will be held in honor of the beloved star at the Church of Scientology’s Clearwater, Florida, headquarters.

The Cheers actress’ two children, True, 30, and Lillie, 28, were the ones to share news of her death, noting their “incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered.”

“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead,” they wrote via a statement, gushing over her caring nature and heart of gold. “As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”

True and Lillie later thanked Moffitt Cancer Center in Florida for their wonderful care.

Alley shared her two children withBaywatch actor ex-husband Parker Stevenson, having also been previously married to former spouse Bob Alley from 1970 to 1977.

Alongside a throwback photo of themselves in happier times, Stevenson mourned the passing of his ex-wife in a rare Instagram post.

“I am so grateful for our years together, and for the two incredibly beautiful children and now grandchildren that we have. You will be missed. With love, Parker,” he wrote.

Her former Look Who’s Talking costar John Travolta also spoke out, raving over their special bond.

“I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again,” wrote the Grease legend in a social media tribute.

The sitcom icon captivated audiences for years on the small screen, securing movie roles in the 1995 film Village of the Damned, It Takes Two, and Drop Dead Gorgeous.

More recently, she starred in series such as Fat Actress, Kirstie, and Scream Queens.