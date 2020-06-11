Country trio Lady Antebellum have decided to drop the latter half of their group name, shortening it to simply “Lady A” — a nickname they’ve already been using for years.

The Grammy-winning band of Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott, and Dave Haywood made the announcement on social media today (June 11, 2020).

The band said in a statement they are regretful and embarrassed for not taking into consideration the word’s associations with slavery.

Lady Antebellum onstage during the 2018 CMT Artists of The Year at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on October 17, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Getty Images)

The statement said that they chose the name after the antebellum-style home where they shot their first band photos, and it reminded them of Southern styles of music.

“Causing pain was never our hearts’ intention, but it doesn’t change the fact that indeed, it did just that,” they said. “So today, we speak up and make a change. We hope you will dig in and join us.⁣⁣⁣”

The band said they feel “awakened” and are committed to becoming more actively anti-racist, and would be making a donation to the Equal Justice Initiative, a nonprofit working to end mass incarceration.

Recording artists Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood of Lady Antebellum attend Vegas Magazine’s 16th anniversary party at KAOS Nightclub at Palms Casino Resort on May 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

“Our prayer is that if we lead by example…with humility, love, empathy and action…we can be better allies to those suffering from spoken and unspoken injustices, while influencing our children & generations to come,” the band said.

Read Lady A’s full statement below.

FEATURED IN THE SL SHOP

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service Receive 23andMe Ancestry Service PLUS more than 90 DNA-based online reports on Health Predispositions*, Carrier Status*, Wellness, & Traits with just one genetic test

Before purchasing, review important information at 23andme.com/test-info

Subject to 23andMe’s Terms of Service at 23andme.com/tos and Privacy Statement at 23andme.com/about/privacy Shop now

THE LATEST

FROM OUR PARTNERS

Every Single Word Highlights the Severe Lack of Dialogue for People of Color in Classic Films [OMG BLOG] Caitlyn Jenner Says She’s ‘Economically Conservative, Socially Progressive’ on 5-Year Anniversary of Her Transition [Towleroad] Prince Andrew Donates Pizza to Sex Victims [Evil Beet Gossip] Karen Lite Is Pretty Damn Funny [Kenneth in the 212] Janelle Monae Slays on the Cover of Variety [Go Fug Yourself] Alia Shawkat Apologizes for Resurfaced 2016 Video Where She Used the N-Word [Celebitchy] 57-Year-Old Gay Daddy Of 4 Is Your 90 Day Fiance [Boy Culture]