Lea Michele Gives Birth to Baby Boy, Name Revealed

Lea Michele and her husband Zandy Reich are new parents to a baby boy.

The former Glee star, 33, has welcomed her first child with Reich, 37, who is president of the AYR clothing company.

“Everyone’s happy and healthy, and they’re extremely grateful,” a source told People. The source went on to mention that the newborn has been an “easy baby so far.”

Both Lea and her husband Zandy Reich announced the news on May 2nd. Michele and Reich announced their engagement in April 2018 after dating for two years and tied the knot nearly a year later in March 2019.

Of course, Michele has kept anticipated fans updated with all the latest news on the baby, sharing photos of her baby bump.

People also reports that the baby was named Ever Leo.