Leah Remini Begs To Know Where Shelly Miscavige Is After Husband David Miscavige Allegedly Goes Missing

Published by

OK Magazine

Leah Remini is demanding answers after her pal Shelly Miscavige has been missing for several years.

After an article which stated Shelly’s husband, David Miscavige, who is the controversial head figure of Scientology, is allegedly now missing too, Remini is determined to find out the truth.

“WHERE IS SHELLY???” the actress, 52, wrote on Twitter on Thursday, January 26.

People were supportive of the Second Act star since she’s been fighting for Shelly’s freedom for quite some time.

One person said, “keep it going, Leah!” while another said, “Hey Leah. Keep up the good work!!”

CHURCH OF SCIENTOLOGY WILL HOLD MEMORIAL FOR LONGTIME MEMBER KIRSTIE ALLEY AFTER SECRET CANCER BATTLE

mega

Authorities are now searching for David, as he’s involved in a civil child trafficking suit brought by former church members in federal court. The plaintiffs allege they were forced into church as kids and had to work until they were adults — but they were hardly paid.

The plaintiffs’ lawyers have tried to serve David 27 times over four months in Los Angeles and Clearwater, Fla., but security guards have said they don’t know his whereabouts.

“Miscavige cannot be permitted to continue his gamesmanship,” Neil Glazer, who is one of the plaintiffs’ attorneys, wrote in a court filing last month.

Meanwhile, Shelly hasn’t been since in public since August 2007, but Remini, who left the church in 2013, filed a missing report on her friend. The LAPD said the report was “unfounded.”

Earlier this month, the King of Queens alum took to Twitter to share a message about Shelly.

“Today is Shelly Miscavige’s 62nd birthday,” the 52-year-old wrote on Wednesday, January 18. “The last time Shelly was seen in public, she was 43. I hope I can wish Shelly a happy birthday in person one day. Until then, I will keep fighting for my friend’s freedom no matter what Scientology tries to do to me. WHERE IS SHELLY?”

LEAH REMINI’S LONGTIME FRIENDSHIP WITH JENNIFER LOPEZ ‘HIT A ROUGH PATCH’ AFTER BEN AFFLECK RECONCILIATION

Prior to Remini’s message, host Jerrod Carmichael took a dig at Scientology during his monologue at the 2023 Golden Globes.

Before Tom Cruise‘s Top Gun: Maverick costars Jay Ellis and Glen Powell came out to present a category, the camera showed Carmichael holding three trophies. “Backstage, I found these three Golden Globe awards that Tom Cruise returned,” he quipped. “I think maybe we take these three things and exchange them for the safe return of Shelly Miscavige.”