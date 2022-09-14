Leonardo DiCaprio Caught Hanging Out With Gigi Hadid In New York Weeks After Split From Camila Morrone, Actor ‘Pursuing’ Model

Published by

Radar Online

Leonardo DiCaprio wasted no time after his split from Al Pacino’s stepdaughter Camila Morrone and has his sights set on Gigi Hadid, RadarOnline.com has learned.

A source close to Leo said, “They are getting to know each other.” The 47-year-old Titanic star and the 27-year-old supermodel have been hanging out in New York.

“Leo is definitely pursuing Gigi,” another source told People while another insider added, “They’ve been seen hanging out with groups of people. It’s only been a few weeks since the split. Since then, he’s been hanging out with friends and family.”

Leo and Gigi hanging out comes weeks after he called it quits with Camila after 4 years together. The actor was first linked to the now-25-year-old model in 2018 after they were seen in Aspen.

They did not make it official until they walked down the Oscar red carpet in 2020. The couple showed no signs of trouble with a source revealing in 2019, “It’s definitely not a casual relationship. Camila spends a lot of time at his house. Camila is long known as Leo’s girlfriend. And Leo introduced her to both of his parents long ago.”

Camila and Leo have yet to comment on what led to their breakup or if they are still on good terms.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, last month, Leo was spotted hanging out with the exclusive nightclub The Ned NoMad in New York City. The star was seen rocking his classic all-black ensemble with a baseball cap and a hoodie.

Sources told Page Six that Leo was partying with a group that had a 21 and 23-year-old model.“Leo has been out every night partying … he’s been hanging with his old crew and some girls,” another insider dished.

For her part, Camila has been spotted hanging out in Los Angeles after the breakup. Leo’s ex was seen looking at new apartments in West Hollywood.

Camila was then spotted grabbing dinner with Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber. Pacino’s relative has yet to be linked to a new man.