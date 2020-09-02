Letitia Wright Shares Moving Eulogy for Chadwick Boseman

Actress Letitia Wright has shared a beautiful eulogy for her Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman, who died of colon cancer last week.

Boseman died aged 43 on Friday, August 28, 2020. He had kept his illness a secret from the public and many of his colleagues, including Wright, who played his on-screen sister in Black Panther.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday (September 01, 2020), Wright shared a video of sunsets and nature, combined with pictures of them together, to pay tribute to Boseman.

She described Boseman as having a “beautiful” soul, saying: “When you walked into a room, there was calm. You always moved with grace and ease. Every time I saw you, the world would be a better place.”

Wright went on to speak about how she had sent Boseman messages to check in on him over the past few months, only to receive no response. She said she had assumed he was “busy.”

“I wish I got to say goodbye,” Wright can be heard saying, her voice cracking. “I messaged you a couple times but I thought you were just busy. I didn’t know you were dealing with so much.”

She added: “My heart is broken. Searching for old messages of exchange, cards filled with your handwriting and memories of you holding my hand as if it was for eternity. I thought we had more tine add many more years to come for more laughter … I thought this would be forever. This hurts.”