Levi Conely: Male Model Spotlight
Levi Conely: Male Model Spotlight

by
July 7, 2022
Levi Conely
Photo via Levi Conely/Instagram

Every week in our Male Model Spotlight we feature one of our favorite male models who is bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you, Levi Conely.

He attended a private university in Miami and completed his graduation obtaining a Bachelor’s Degree. Levi is a quickly rising model and is currently signed to the modeling agency Next Models. He was also featured on the cover of the GMARO Magazine and has been featured in DNA magazine.

Levi is also on Only Fans and TikTok.

@leviconely

The Dubai skyline ☀️ #foryou #fyp #city #dubai #pool

♬ original sound – Levi Conely

Follow Levi Conely on Instagram here!

STATS

Birth Date: August 28, 1998
Birthplace: Nashville, TN

Height: 5’ 11”
Waist: 31
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown

Enjoy these photos and videos of Levi Conely

