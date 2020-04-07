Liam Hemsworth Talks Life After Miley Cyrus

Liam Hemsworth has given a rare insight into his split from Miley Cyrus, revealing he is “rebuilding” after his high-profile divorce.

The 30-year-old actor and pop star Cyrus ended their relationship in August, after just eight months of marriage.

Speaking to Men’s Health Australia the Hunger Games star says he turned to exercise to keep his head “level” during the difficult time.

When asked if his new exercise regime was designed to help him rebuild, he said: “Rebuilding? Yeah, that’s a good way to put it.

“This last six months, honestly, for keeping my head level and just staying balanced, I’d say exercise has been big for me.”

Liam has been able to put his training into good use through his role in the new Quibi thriller Most Dangerous Game.

“I spent most of the project running around the streets and getting beaten up as well. But it was a great thing ’cause it just kept me moving. I was doing like, 10 [kilometres] a day or something at one point, which I’ve never done in my life,” he said.

Following his split from Cyrus, Liam has moved on with model Gabriella Brooks, whom he began dating four months ago.

A source said of their romance: “[Liam] feels more at home with Gabriella than he did with Miley and feels like he can be his complete self without any drama.

Back in January, it was reported that Liam and Miley had finalised their divorce, after reaching a settlement agreement, just five months after splitting. Liam had filed for divorce in August, citing irreconcilable differences.

From Our Partners

Quote of the Day: Tarantino Equates Shooting Shirtless Brad Pitt to Shooting Gay Skin Flick! [ OMG BLOG ]

Equates Shooting Shirtless to Shooting Gay Skin Flick! [ ] Randy Rainbow Reveals His Hopeless Devotion to NY Governor Andrew Cuomo in “Andy” — WATCH [ Towleroad ]

Reveals His Hopeless Devotion to NY Governor in “Andy” — WATCH [ ] Miley Cyrus and Boyfriend Bring Tacos to Medical Team [ Evil Beet Gossip ]

and Boyfriend Bring Tacos to Medical Team [ ] Time To Revisit the Premiere of Cruel Intentions [ Go Fug Yourself ]

[ ] Val Kilmer previously said that he didn’t date Angelina Jolie , but they did kiss once [ Celebitchy ]

previously said that he didn’t date , but they did kiss once [ ] This pandemic really seems to be agreeing with Matteo Berrettini . [ Kenneth in the 212 ]

. [ ] Queen Elizabeth II Gives Rare Address On COVID-19: WE WILL MEET AGAIN [Boy Culture]

New in the SL Shop

We only share the stuff that we love. We may earn a small commission if you buy through our links.