Liam Payne, Tommy Dorfman, Christopher Meloni and More Insta Snaps

By Michael Prieve
Photo via Liam Payne/Instagram
In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps!

Liam Payne shows us his Hugo Boss, Tommy Dorfman sells it, and Christopher Meloni makes us woof woof and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Darren Barnet

Sam Heughan

Liam Payne

Andy Cohen

Anthony Ramos

Don’t let nobody burst ya bubble.

A post shared by Anthony Ramos (@anthonyramosofficial) on

Shemar Moore

Jeremy Pope

hey big head pt. 2

A post shared by POPE (@jeremypope) on

Jacob Bixenman

Garrett Clayton

Travis Wall

Joe Jonas

#Xmusicvideo. Monday. #JONASBROTHERSXV

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on

Lil Nas X

may 2019

A post shared by Lil Nas X (@lilnasx) on

Maluma

Tommy Dorfman

Christopher Meloni

Donnie Walhberg

The left half of this pic (me shirtless) went viral two years ago. I always promised I’d share/reveal the other/right half of the picture some day, and what was happening in it. Today, Danny Woods birthday, is that day! Total Package Tour. New Kids dressing room. Pre show. After taking what was possibly the only shower I took all tour — don’t go there — I asked @dannywoodofficial to help me dry my back. Like the best friend, and good sport, that he is — he did with a smile. Another one of the amazing 45 years of memories we’ve had together as best friends!#HappyBirthdayDanny! My best friend for life! Even when I was naked — and wet — you always had (or dried) my back! Love you, miss you and see you soon! thanks @mjambriz 📸

A post shared by DONNIE WAHLBERG (@donniewahlberg) on

X