Lil Nas X teases new ‘Holiday’ single — WATCH

We are finally going to be getting some new music from Lil Nas X! After months of teasing and promising new music, out rapper Lil Nas X finally revealed that his new single “Holiday” will be out on Friday (November 13, 2020).

The announcement came in a big way — a commercial that aired during the New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game Sunday night on NBC. In the video, Lil Nas X is seen dressed as a cowboy, similar to his look for his chart-dominating no. 1 single “Old Town Road.”

After some hijinks, he becomes Santa Claus (or Santa Nas) and time travels on Santa’s sleigh. Michael J. Fox also appears in the ad, saying, “Whatever you do Nas, don’t go to 2020.”

Nas has been teasing new music would be out soon, saying “Nasvember” is coming. He also shared a snippet of his song “Call Me By Your Name” and he’s shared photos and vids of himself “gettin in shape for the call me by your name video” as well as other songs. On Instagram he added he’s “gettin in shape for the biggest era of my life thus far.”

Later on Twitter, Nas teased his fans that he also might release “Call Me By Your Name” on Friday as well.

should i drop call me by your name with it too? a lil 2 pack? 🧐🧐 https://t.co/HSZjINx7kh — nope (@LilNasX) November 9, 2020

Watch the “Holiday” teaser below.