Socialite Life
Now Reading
Lil Nas X teases new ‘Holiday’ single — WATCH
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Lil Nas X teases new ‘Holiday’ single — WATCH

by
November 9, 2020
Lil Nas X Holiday
YouTube

We are finally going to be getting some new music from Lil Nas X! After months of teasing and promising new music, out rapper Lil Nas X finally revealed that his new single “Holiday” will be out on Friday (November 13, 2020).

The announcement came in a big way — a commercial that aired during the New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game Sunday night on NBC. In the video, Lil Nas X is seen dressed as a cowboy, similar to his look for his chart-dominating no. 1 single “Old Town Road.”

After some hijinks, he becomes Santa Claus (or Santa Nas) and time travels on Santa’s sleigh. Michael J. Fox also appears in the ad, saying, “Whatever you do Nas, don’t go to 2020.”

Nas has been teasing new music would be out soon, saying “Nasvember” is coming. He also shared a snippet of his song “Call Me By Your Name” and he’s shared photos and vids of himself “gettin in shape for the call me by your name video” as well as other songs. On Instagram he added he’s “gettin in shape for the biggest era of my life thus far.”

Later on Twitter, Nas teased his fans that he also might release “Call Me By Your Name” on Friday as well.

See Also
Robbie Amell in The Babysitter: Killer Queen
Robbie Amell Is Shirtless Throughout the Entire The Babysitter: Killer Queen Film, Not That We’re Complaining

Watch the “Holiday” teaser below.

FROM OUR PARTNERS

See Original | Powered by elink

THE LATEST ON SOCIALITE LIFE

Lil Nas X teases new ‘Holiday’ single — WATCH

Ariana Grande’s Positions is the new number one album

Male Model Monday: Nate Gill, William Goodge, Elliot Meeten and More

Two of the most touching Alex Trebek moments — WATCH

Meet Instagram Hottie Shade-Andrew

The Week in Drag – Bob the Drag Queen, Monét X Change and Peppermint get political, Trixie and Katya get in the ring to talk fighting, and more!

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris deliver victory speeches — WATCH

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X