Socialite Life
Now Reading
Lindsay Lohan Sued Over $365K Owed to Publisher For Book She Never Wrote
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Lindsay Lohan Sued Over $365K Owed to Publisher For Book She Never Wrote

by
September 11, 2020
Lindsay Lohan Attends 2019 Melbourne Cup Day
Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images

HarperCollins is suing Lindsay Lohan for failing to write her memoir back in 2014 as promised and giving her a huge advance!

The money still hasn’t been returned, so they are suing for the sum, plus interest and legal fees.

Lindsay Lohan Press Conference At Social Film Loft - 2014 Park City
Lindsay Lohan Press Conference at Social Film Loft during the 2014 Park City on January 20, 2014 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Getty Images)

The publishers are going after the actress for breach of contract, according to TMZ, revealing in legal documents that Lindsay was given several deadlines before they vetoed the deal in late 2018 and demanded their $365,000 advance back.

HarperCollins is suing Lohan for the $365k plus interest and legal fees. Lohan has yet to comment on the suit.

"Speed The Plow" - Press Night After Party Arrivals
Lindsay Lohan attends the press night after party of “Speed The Plow” at Playhouse Theatre on October 2, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

The news comes on the same day that Lohan announced she is launching a new business venture in the United Arab Emirates, where she has lived for the past six years.

Lohan didn’t divulge many details about her new company, and possibly revealed the name of the business will be #BeYourOwnBoss. Or perhaps she was just using that hashtag now that she’s formed her own company.

'Confessions Of A Teenage Drama Queen' Premiere
Lohan attends the “Confessions Of A Teenage Drama Queen” premiere at the Loews E-Walk Theater February 17, 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

She wrote on Instagram: ”So excited to set up my own company in the UAE! My journey continues in this incredible country! Thanks to @virtuzone for making my company setup process so smooth. If you are interested in setting up your own company here in the UAE, and looking to #BeYourOwnBoss then I recommend you get in touch with these guys. (sic)”

See Also
2011 Shirtless Male Celebrity Photo Roundup
2011 Shirtless Male Celebrity Photo Roundup

Lohan moved to Dubai in 2014 and travels between the Middle East and her family home in New York.

FROM OUR PARTNERS

★ Who wants to go behind the scenes of the making of the “WAP” video? WATCH! [OMG BLOG]

Michael Cohen says “dictator” Trump isn’t joking when he talks about staying for third term: “He doesn’t have a sense of humor.” [Towleroad]

50 Cent gives fast food workers $30k for all their hard work! [Evil Beet Gossip]

Canadian YouTube stars and COVIDiot’s the NELK Boys threw massive party Illinois State University. [Curt and Frank]

★ At least one influencer is wearing a mask. [Kenneth in the 212]

Chrissy Teigen leans on a tree for Marie Claire. [Go Fug Yourself]

Kaley Cuoco wore a mask while jumping rope at the gym and dumb people complained. [Celebitchy]

★ One of the true greats, Diana Rigg, has died after a short cancer battle at 82. [Boy Culture]

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X