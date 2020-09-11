Lindsay Lohan Sued Over $365K Owed to Publisher For Book She Never Wrote

HarperCollins is suing Lindsay Lohan for failing to write her memoir back in 2014 as promised and giving her a huge advance!

The money still hasn’t been returned, so they are suing for the sum, plus interest and legal fees.

Lindsay Lohan Press Conference at Social Film Loft during the 2014 Park City on January 20, 2014 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Getty Images)

The publishers are going after the actress for breach of contract, according to TMZ, revealing in legal documents that Lindsay was given several deadlines before they vetoed the deal in late 2018 and demanded their $365,000 advance back.

Lindsay Lohan attends the press night after party of “Speed The Plow” at Playhouse Theatre on October 2, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

The news comes on the same day that Lohan announced she is launching a new business venture in the United Arab Emirates, where she has lived for the past six years.

Lohan didn’t divulge many details about her new company, and possibly revealed the name of the business will be #BeYourOwnBoss. Or perhaps she was just using that hashtag now that she’s formed her own company.

Lohan attends the “Confessions Of A Teenage Drama Queen” premiere at the Loews E-Walk Theater February 17, 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

She wrote on Instagram: ”So excited to set up my own company in the UAE! My journey continues in this incredible country! Thanks to @virtuzone for making my company setup process so smooth. If you are interested in setting up your own company here in the UAE, and looking to #BeYourOwnBoss then I recommend you get in touch with these guys. (sic)”

Lohan moved to Dubai in 2014 and travels between the Middle East and her family home in New York.