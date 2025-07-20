Link Love: Astronomer CEO, Andy Byron, resigns after he was exposed for “having an affair” at a Coldplay concert

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron has resigned after a Coldplay concert “kiss cam” appeared to catch him canoodling with his firm’s HR officer, Kristin Cabot, the company confirmed in a statement. A representative for Astronomer said on Saturday that Byron had failed to meet the company’s standards in “conduct and accountability.”

“Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted,” the representative added. [E! Online]

Gwyneth Paltrow thought Brad Pitt “wasn’t sophisticated enough for her.” [Celebitchy]

Thank you, Stephen Colbert, now, go out with a bang. [Pajiba]

Pamela Anderson has the blues, plus more celebs wandering around New York City. [Go Fug Yourself]

Soap queen Eileen Fulton, Lisa on As the World Turns, dies at 90. [Boy Culture]

Take it from Suki Waterhouse, do not wear your jeans too tight, or you might just end up in the hospital. [Us Weekly]

As fans were leaving Beyoncé‘s concert in Atlanta on Tuesday (July 15), a stampede broke out on an escalator at a local transit station that left 11 people injured — and according to reports, one little bug was what started it all. [Billboard]

Adolescence‘s 15-year-old star, Owen Cooper, has landed a 2025 Emmy nomination for his role of teen murderer Jamie Miller. He is now the youngest nominee in the history of his category — best supporting actor in a limited/anthology series or TV movie — and, if he wins, Cooper would be the youngest male winner of any acting Emmy ever. [THR]

What are Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham getting up to? [Vulture]

Kathy Bates earned her 13th career Emmy Award nomination for acting, but it was nonetheless a noteworthy one. That is because the Matlock headliner, at age 77, now stands as the oldest person to vie for Lead Actress in a Drama. [TV Line]

One day after the Texas floods happened, Kristi Noem fired FEMA call-center workers. What is the deal with this evil woman? [Celebitchy]

I still can’t believe that Sarah Jessica Parker and Nicholas Cage dated. [Reality Tea]

Donald Trump melts down over Jeffrey Epstein “hoax,” slams supporters who believe “this bullshit,” “I don’t want their support anymore!” [Mediaite]

President Trump has sued the Wall Street Journal owner, News Corp., for defamation over a report detailing a 2003 letter from him to Jeffrey Epstein in which he wrote that they share a “wonderful secret.” [THR]

What the hell? Footage of Alison Brie cutting Dave Franco’s toenails while sitting on a picnic blanket in Griffith Park in Los Angeles surfaced on social media Tuesday, and fans had plenty of thoughts. [Page Six]

