Links

Link Love: Astronomer CEO, Andy Byron, resigns after he was exposed for “having an affair” at a Coldplay concert

Plus, Suki Waterhouse, Owen Cooper, Alison Brie, Dave Franco, Beyonce, Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein, Stephen Colbert, and more news.

Miu von Furstenberg
No Comments
3 Min Read
Andy Byron
Screenshot via X

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron has resigned after a Coldplay concert “kiss cam” appeared to catch him canoodling with his firm’s HR officer, Kristin Cabot, the company confirmed in a statement. A representative for Astronomer said on Saturday that Byron had failed to meet the company’s standards in “conduct and accountability.”

“Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted,” the representative added. [E! Online]

Gwyneth Paltrow thought Brad Pitt “wasn’t sophisticated enough for her.” [Celebitchy]

Thank you, Stephen Colbert, now, go out with a bang. [Pajiba]

Read

Stephen Colbert
Stephen Colbert tells Donald Trump to go ‘f**k yourself’ in his return to late night
Ellen DeGeneres
Ellen DeGeneres reveals that she moved to the UK because of Donald Trump

Pamela Anderson has the blues, plus more celebs wandering around New York City. [Go Fug Yourself]

Soap queen Eileen Fulton, Lisa on As the World Turns, dies at 90. [Boy Culture]

Take it from Suki Waterhouse, do not wear your jeans too tight, or you might just end up in the hospital. [Us Weekly]

As fans were leaving Beyoncé‘s concert in Atlanta on Tuesday (July 15), a stampede broke out on an escalator at a local transit station that left 11 people injured — and according to reports, one little bug was what started it all. [Billboard]

Adolescence‘s 15-year-old star, Owen Cooper, has landed a 2025 Emmy nomination for his role of teen murderer Jamie Miller. He is now the youngest nominee in the history of his category — best supporting actor in a limited/anthology series or TV movie — and, if he wins, Cooper would be the youngest male winner of any acting Emmy ever. [THR]

Read

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
CBS cancels The Late Show With Stephen Colbert – weeks after Trump settlement
Andy Byron Kristin Cabot Coldplay kisscam
Coldplay concert CEO Andy Byron who was caught on kisscam says released statement is fake

What are Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham getting up to? [Vulture]

Kathy Bates earned her 13th career Emmy Award nomination for acting, but it was nonetheless a noteworthy one. That is because the Matlock headliner, at age 77, now stands as the oldest person to vie for Lead Actress in a Drama. [TV Line]

One day after the Texas floods happened, Kristi Noem fired FEMA call-center workers. What is the deal with this evil woman? [Celebitchy]

I still can’t believe that Sarah Jessica Parker and Nicholas Cage dated. [Reality Tea]

Donald Trump melts down over Jeffrey Epstein “hoax,” slams supporters who believe “this bullshit,” “I don’t want their support anymore!” [Mediaite]

Read

Cooper Koch Celebrity Sightings At The French Open
Cooper Koch is thrilled for his own Emmy nomination, devastated for his co-stars who weren’t nominated
Kevin Spacey at the BAFTA Los Angeles TV Tea 2013, SLS Hotel, Beverly Hills, CA 09-21-13
Kevin Spacey really wants those Epstein files released

President Trump has sued the Wall Street Journal owner, News Corp., for defamation over a report detailing a 2003 letter from him to Jeffrey Epstein in which he wrote that they share a “wonderful secret.” [THR]

What the hell? Footage of Alison Brie cutting Dave Franco’s toenails while sitting on a picnic blanket in Griffith Park in Los Angeles surfaced on social media Tuesday, and fans had plenty of thoughts. [Page Six]

Join the SL Community

Have an opinion on what you just read? Sign up to be a part of the Socialite Life community in order to post a comment, bookmark your favorite articles, topics, and contributors.

Sign Up Today
  • Paranormal investigator Dan Rivera passed away while touring the Annabelle doll [Celebitchy]
  • The Most Noteworthy Skirts and Dresses of the 2025 ESPYs [Go Fug Yourself]
  • Thank You, Stephen Colbert, Now, Go Out With a Bang [Pajiba]
  • Timothy Olyphant Shows Off A+ Buns In STICK [Boy Culutre]
  • The Wimbledon Winners Pose for Their Official Photos [Kenneth in the 212]

TRENDING ON SL

Pedro Pascal parts ways with stylist following fan backlash and death threatPedro Pascal parts ways with stylist following fan backlash and death threat
Ricky Martin, Thomas Doherty, Franco Noriega, and more Insta SnapsRicky Martin, Thomas Doherty, Franco Noriega, and more Insta Snaps
Male Model Monday: Brandon Good, Henrique Fraga, Christian Hogue, and moreMale Model Monday: Brandon Good, Henrique Fraga, Christian Hogue, and more
TAGGED:
Previous Article London Premiere Of ‘Limitless: Live Better Now With Chris Hemsworth’ Celeb Snaps: Chris Hemsworth, Freddie Prinze Jr, Chase Sui Wonders, Gavin Casalegno, and more
Next Article Katy Perry endures midair malfunction Katy Perry’s butterfly prop malfunctions mid-air during concert
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
FOLLOW US
FEATURED AMAZON DEAL
OXO Brew 12-Cup Coffee Maker With Podless Single-Serve Function,Silver
OXO Brew 12-Cup Coffee Maker With Podless Single-Serve Function,Silver
Amazon Prime
$295.20
Buy on Amazon

Last update on 2025-07-22 / Affiliate links / Images from Amazon Product Advertising API

READ MORE

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x