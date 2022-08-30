Socialite Life
Lisa Rinna not fired from RHOBH, still employed with Bravo despite erasing traces of reality show
Lisa Rinna not fired from RHOBH, still employed with Bravo despite erasing traces of reality show

by
August 30, 2022
Photo by MEGA

 
Published by
Radar Online
 
 

Lisa Rinna is still Bravo’s favorite villain. Radar can confirm that the soap opera actress-turned-reality star, 59, has not been fired from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills despite deleting all recent traces of the popular reality show from her social media. Sources tell us that she’s still very much employed by Bravo.

Well-placed insiders revealed to RadarOnline.com that Rinna edited her Instagram page, making it strictly “for fashion fun and family” about three weeks ago. However, fans just recently noticed the change.

We’re told nothing has changed when it comes to her employer, and she remains a Housewife despite backlash from fans.

 

Mega

Bravoholics went wild on Monday when they noticed that Rinna had erased a recent statement from the network, urging angry viewers to stop attacking her co-star Garcelle Beauvais‘ teenage son, Jax. Cyberbullies went after the 14-year-old after his mom wouldn’t stop expressing her concerns over Erika Jayne‘s drinking.

Rinna addressed the situation hours ago, revealing she didn’t delete the statement — she archived it.

“I archived it that’s all,” the RHOBH star clarified. “I’ve been keeping my social page very edited if you will notice,” adding that she doesn’t want “anything negative on [her] grid.”

 

Bravo

The Days of Our Lives actress also claimed that her daughters Delilah, 24, and Amelia, 21, are “being threatened as we speak.” Rinna later stated, “I will no longer be saying or posting anything about the show.”

Fans were confused, considering her bold move comes on the heels of rumors she might be fired from RHOBH.

Last week, speculation began to swirl that Rinna, Jayne, and newcomer Diana Jenkins were all axed from the reality show after the popular IG page Bravo and Cocktails shared a blind item that “three west coast wives will be out next season. Lip Licker, Little Miss Own It, and the criminal.”

Several viewers thought Rinna’s change to her Instagram was her confirmation.

 

Bravo

“God I hope so. I heard this on up and Adam podcast yesterday. I hope it’s true,” one fan responded to the IG. “I’d like to think they were all summoned and fired by bravo at once, and that’s why they all went to Hawaii together – ex wives club 2,” added another.

While RHOBH fans are split on Rinna’s future, RadarOnline.com can confirm that Bravo hasn’t told her she’s going anywhere.

