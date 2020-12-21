Socialite Life
Lizzo surprises mom with a new car for Christmas
Lizzo surprises mom with a new car for Christmas

December 21, 2020
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MTV

Lizzo knows how to bring Christmas joy, surprising her mother with a new car and posting the joyous unveiling on Instagram Sunday (Dec. 20, 2020).

The “Cuz I Love You” singer, 32, filmed as her mother, Shari Johnson-Jefferson, was led outside to find the black Audi in the driveway with a big red bow on it. Johnson-Jefferson broke down into happy tears when she opened her eyes.

“Got my mommy a brand new Audi for Xmas,” Lizzo wrote on Instagram next to the video. She explained, “I remember crying in my car when my daddy passed, no job no money nowhere to live, wishing I could one day provide for my family.”

Lizzo wrote that she couldn’t help out her father, who died in 2009. So she is making “sure I spoil Mama.”

Taylor Swift TIME 100 Gala 2019 - Dinner
Taylor Swift Releasing Surprise Album ‘Folklore’ Tonight at Midnight

