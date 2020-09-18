Socialite Life
Now Reading
Lori Loughlin’s prison sounds nice, Henry Cavill Superman rumors, Tatiana Maslany is She-Hulk, Lady Gaga, Kathy Hilton, Demi Lovato, and More
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Lori Loughlin’s prison sounds nice, Henry Cavill Superman rumors, Tatiana Maslany is She-Hulk, Lady Gaga, Kathy Hilton, Demi Lovato, and More

by
September 18, 2020
Lori Loughlin
Photo by Getty Images

In today’s Quickies, Lori Loughlin‘s prison sounds nice, Halle Berry‘s new man, Lady Gaga‘s “911” video, Kathy Hilton may join RHOBH, Henry Cavill Superman rumors, Tatiana Maslany is She-Hulk and more.

See Original | Powered by elink

FROM OUR PARTNERS

★ These dogs are very scared of tiny little cats. [OMG BLOG]

Seth Meyers and Cynthia Nixon compare “Black Lives Matter” protests to the early days of the AIDS crisis: WATCH. [Towleroad]

Sopranos star Lorraine Bracco getting her own HGTV show! [Evil Beet Gossip]

Cheer star Jerry Harris arrested and charged with producing child porn. [Curt and Frank]

Andy Murray is open to the renaming Margaret Court Arena, marrying Roger Federer. [Kenneth in the 212]

★ All the non-trouser looks from the 2020 ACM‘s! [Go Fug Yourself]

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton “feel suffocated and stressed” after buying a new home. [Celebitchy]

Madonna plays a fragment of a very early demo, “Love Is the Reason.” [Boy Culture]

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X