In today’s Quickies, Lori Loughlin‘s prison sounds nice, Halle Berry‘s new man, Lady Gaga‘s “911” video, Kathy Hilton may join RHOBH, Henry Cavill Superman rumors, Tatiana Maslany is She-Hulk and more.
- That ’70’S Show Star Danny Masterson Appears in Court to Be Arraigned on Rape Charges
- Jason Momoa Shares Shirtless Video After Car Breaks Down on Side the Road
- Former OC Star Samaire Armstrong Is a Donald Trump Supporter, Says BLM Is Terrorist Organization
- Fast Times Table Reading: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Flirted, Shia LaBeouf Got Stoned
- Chrissy Teigen Accidentally Reveals the Sex Of Her Baby
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ These dogs are very scared of tiny little cats. [OMG BLOG]
★ Seth Meyers and Cynthia Nixon compare “Black Lives Matter” protests to the early days of the AIDS crisis: WATCH. [Towleroad]
★ Sopranos star Lorraine Bracco getting her own HGTV show! [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ Cheer star Jerry Harris arrested and charged with producing child porn. [Curt and Frank]
★ Andy Murray is open to the renaming Margaret Court Arena, marrying Roger Federer. [Kenneth in the 212]
★ All the non-trouser looks from the 2020 ACM‘s! [Go Fug Yourself]
★ Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton “feel suffocated and stressed” after buying a new home. [Celebitchy]
★ Madonna plays a fragment of a very early demo, “Love Is the Reason.” [Boy Culture]