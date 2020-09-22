Where in the world is Noah?

Noah Purvis was introduced on Thursday, September 17, episode of Love Island, and then quickly disappeared from the show.

Viewers were left wondering what happened to Purvis after he was MIA from Sunday night’s (September 20, 2020) episode.

The 24-year-old made his debut on the show and quickly made waves. In the episode, Purvis tried getting close to Moira Tumas before later involving himself in the drama between Cely Vazquez and Johnny Middlebrooks. This all stemmed from an encounter at Casa Amor with eliminated contestant Mercades Schell.

Love Island‘s official network CBS, initially did not explain to the show’s fans why the new islander, Noah, was missing in action after merely a couple of episodes.

Following the episode’s airing, CBS did confirm that Purvis is no longer on the dating competition.

In a statement provided to Entertainment Tonight, CBS and ITV America said:

“It has been brought to our attention that cast member Noah Purvis provided false information on his application to Love Island, which violates his contestant agreement. He has been removed from the show.”

CBS did not expand on what sort of false information that he provided, but it did not take long for the Internet to figure things out.

Internet Sleuths Uncover Why Noah Was Cut Out of Love Island

It looks as if Noah’s gay porn past was the reason behind his disappearance on the show.

It turns out that Noah has worked for the gay for pay website, Corbin Fisher, using the name Ethan. He’s also appeared in videos for the site with the past month. Fans believe Love Island removed Noah after finding out.

Beyond leaving the show, his name, photographs, and information have all been removed from the show’s website as though he was never a contestant on it.