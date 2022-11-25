Luke Evans, Zane Phillips, Jared Leto, and more Insta Snaps

In appreciation of the easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring you — Insta Snaps — featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos from the last week.

Luke Evans works out, Zane Phillips gets clean, Jared Leto enjoys some shirtless beach time, and more celebrity Insta Snaps.

Yes, we know that these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Check out the pics and videos!

Jesus Luz

Mason Gooding

Chris Salvatore

Manu Rios

Chris Hemsworth

Matthew Bishop

Hugh Jackman

Bruno Alcantara

Sandro Farmhouse

Trying to get as much sun as possible before heading back to cold London #egypt pic.twitter.com/upfLHCsSl4 — Sandros Bakes (@thesandrosbakes) November 24, 2022

Zane Phillips

Jared Leto

Luke Evans

