Socialite Life
Now Reading
Luke Evans, Zane Phillips, Jared Leto, and more Insta Snaps
Socialite Life
Socialite Life

Luke Evans, Zane Phillips, Jared Leto, and more Insta Snaps

by
November 25, 2022
Luke Evans
Photo via Luke Evans/Instagram

In appreciation of the easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring you — Insta Snaps — featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos from the last week.

Luke Evans works out, Zane Phillips gets clean, Jared Leto enjoys some shirtless beach time, and more celebrity Insta Snaps.

Yes, we know that these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Check out the pics and videos!

Jesus Luz

Mason Gooding

Chris Salvatore

Manu Rios

Chris Hemsworth

Matthew Bishop

Hugh Jackman

Bruno Alcantara

Sandro Farmhouse

Zane Phillips

Jared Leto

Luke Evans

THE LATEST ON SL

FROM OUR PARTNERS

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2021, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top