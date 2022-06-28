SNAPPED! Machine Gun Kelly almost shot himself during phone call with Megan Fox, details intense moment he put shotgun in his mouth

Published by

Radar Online

Machine Gun Kelly almost shot himself during an intense phone call with his now-fiancée Megan Fox. He relived the terrifying moment he “snapped,” putting a shotgun in his mouth and cocking it as Fox remained silent on the phone.

The scary incident happened in July 2020 after his father’s death, Radar has learned.

MGK recalled the dark moment in his new Hulu documentary, Life in Pink.

“I wouldn’t leave my room and I started getting really, really, really dark. Megan went to Bulgaria to shoot a movie and I started getting this really wild paranoia. Like, I kept getting paranoid that someone was gonna come and kill me,” the rocker — whose real name is Colson Baker — said.

Revealing he kept a shotgun near his bed, MGK told the cameras that he “just f—— snapped” and made the decision to call Fox.

“I called Megan. I was like, ‘You aren’t here for me.’ I’m in my room and I’m, like, freaking out on her. Dude, I put the shotgun in my mouth,” he stated. “And I’m yelling on the phone and like the barrel’s in my mouth. And I go to cock the shotgun and the bullet, as it comes back up, the shell just gets jammed. Megan’s like dead silent.”

MGK realized, “something’s not right,” adding that Fox and his 12-year-old daughter, Cassie, quickly stepped in.

“‘I want to like, see you as my father’ and ‘I want to see you as my husband-to-be’ and I was like, I need to kick the drugs for real this time,” the musician said. However, he did not clarify if he was on drugs during the shotgun incident.

He turned his life around and Fox “became the sun” to him, which helped his music.

“That’s what helps me write those songs. ‘Cause it’s just like every fairytale that they never told you in school…the passion between us is just otherworldly,” MGK stated.

The Emo Girl singer and Fox confirmed their relationship in 2020 after photos of the two sparked dating rumors despite her being married to Brian Austin Green at the time.

MGK popped the question in January 2022. Weeks later, Fox’s divorce with BAG was finalized.

If you or someone you know is affected by any of the issues raised in this story, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or text Crisis Text Line at 741741.