‘Surgery doesn’t make you a woman’: Macy Gray sparks outrage for alleged transphobic remarks

Singer Macy Gray came under fire following an interview with Piers Morgan in which she argued transgender women should be banned from competing in female-only sports, Radar has learned.

The argument came in a shocking interview with Morgan during his eponymous talk show, Piers Morgan Uncensored, while the two were discussing transgender women’s rights and the ongoing debate regarding transgender athletes’ place in collegiate and professional sports.

“Just because you go and change your parts doesn’t make you a woman, sorry,” the 54-year-old “I Try” singer said after admitting people would “hate [her] for saying this.”

“If you want me to call you a her, I will, because that’s what you want,” Gray continued, “but that doesn’t make you a woman just because I call you a her and just because you got a surgery.”

Although Morgan insisted he supports “all trans rights to fairness and equality,” he also argued that many celebrities and public figures were hesitant to discuss the topic of trans rights because of the potential backlash they would receive.

“I know!” Gray responded after Morgan also pondered about “what a woman is.”

“I would say a human being with boobs,” Gray continued. “How about you start there? And a vagina.”

“A woman goes through a completely unique experience and surgery and finding yourself doesn’t change that,” Gray concluded. “Being a little girl is a whole epic book, you know? You can’t have that just because you want to be a woman.”

Shortly after a preview of the interview aired on Monday, critics and transgender activists quickly took to social media to slam Gray for her “insensitive” comments by calling her a TERF – an acronym for trans-exclusionary radical feminist.

“Did not have ‘Macy Gray is a terf’ on my bingo card,” one upset Twitter user wrote. “That f—— sucks.”

“Logging onto Twitter to see Macy Gray is a TERF, someone’s desperate to try and stay relevant,” another detractor tweeted.

“Oh no! [Macy Gray] has gone full transphobic on [Piers Morgan] on 4 July no less! Her selective freedom for some is a ‘no’ from me,” Imara Jones, a transgender journalist, wrote. “We have so much work to do help everyone see that patriarchy is a universal problem. This is sad.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, there has been a renewed discussion regarding transgender women’s participation in female sports following transgender swimmer Lia Thomas’ inclusion on the University of Pennsylvania’s women’s swim team.

Thomas went on to break a number of records in the sport, and even went on to become the first transgender athlete to win an NCAA Division I national championship.