Madonna, 64, cozies up to rumored new flame, 23, in NYC days before cops crash her music video shoot

Madonna is rumored to be in the throes of a red-hot romance with 23-year-old model Andrew Darnell, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The original Material Girl, 64, was spotted cozying up to Darnell during Labor Day Weekend, days before cops crashed her music video set over noise complaints.

Madonna and Darnell were seen “snuggling and cuddling” after attending Nigerian musician REMA’s concert with BMX star Nigel Sylvester at Irving Plaza in New York City on Friday.

After jamming out, the trio met up with jeweler Greg Yuna to grab a bite at Mister French. Sources told Page Six they stepped on the scene around 11:30 PM and were living it up to the fullest, “dancing, and taking selfies at the table.”

“They were definitely smooching. She and Andrew were being very openly affectionate all night,” an insider said about the pair, who formerly kissed for Paper magazine.

Madonna’s rumored romance comes months after RadarOnline.com reported on her breakup from 28-year-old dancer Ahlamalik Williams in April following three years of the couple dating.

A source told The Sun at the time, “Madonna has thrown herself into a busy social life and has been seeing her friends and family after the split.”

Her PDA-filled holiday weekend continued with more excitement on Monday when she returned to work for a video shoot with Dominican rapper Tokischa.

According to reports, it was put to a screeching halt that evening when the cops arrived to shut it down due to calls from multiple neighbors hearing the loud speakers.

“No summonses were issued,” cops said, noting the “condition was corrected.”

During her interview with Paper magazine, Madonna dished about her creative process and how she loves to embrace her “tongue-in-cheek” side while creating new tracks, adding that costume choices, lighting and other elements are also important to her.

“A lot of times when I do make music in the studio, I always think about how I am going to perform it. Do you know what I mean? What’s it going to be like doing this on stage?” she pondered. “I think that’s something that a lot of artists now don’t really think about.”