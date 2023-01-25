Madonna biopic SCRAPPED, music icon preps for global tour after putting ‘pressure’ on actress Julia Garner to nail role

Published by

The highly anticipated Madonna biopic has been “scrapped,” RadarOnline.com has learned, after insiders spilled how the music icon took it upon herself to ensure that actress Julia Garner nailed the role.

It’s unknown what caused the shocking development — however, it seems scheduling issues could be one of the factors.

Deadline reported the news about the project not moving forward on January 24, shortly after Madonna announced she will be jetting off for an electric 35-city global tour, which kicks off July 15. The studio had no comment on the biopic being axed.

Madonna had collaborated on drafts of the script with Diablo Cody, known for writing the hit 2007 film Juno, and Independent Spirit Award winner Erin Cressida Wilson.

The award-winning Ozark star previously emerged as Madonna’s frontrunner after commanding the room in a bootcamp that put her singing and dancing skills to the test.

“This project means the world to Madonna,” an insider revealed, as RadarOnline.com exclusively reported in November 2022. “Her opinion is that if it’s to be a success, then Julia needs to slip into her mindset and live and breathe everything she does.”

“It’s the ultimate Method acting challenge,” dished the source, claiming the Like A Virgin hitmaker had remained in constant contact with Garner as they prepped for the project.

Meanwhile, an insider said Garner has been booked and busy with other obligations, including the thriller film The Royal Hotel.

“Julia’s got a lot on her plate,” said the insider. “She doesn’t want to be run ragged by Madonna, no matter how much she respects her.”

Similar to Garner, Madonna had her own goals for the project, revealing that she wanted to “convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer — a human being, trying to make her way in this world.”

“The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive,” she continued. “There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me.”