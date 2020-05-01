Madonna Ready to ‘Breathe in the COVID-19 Air’ After Testing Positive for Coronavirus Antibodies

Madonna has posted a video to Twitter and Instagram claiming she has antibodies and is going to “breathe in the COVID-19 air.”

In the bizarre video posted to social media, the 61-year-old music icon says she has been tested, has the antibodies, and will leave quarantine to go for a drive with the window rolled down.

Antibody tests check antibodies in your blood to see if you were previously exposed to the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The federal agency says “a positive test result shows you have antibodies that likely resulted from an infection with SARS-CoV-2,” the virus that causes COVID-19.

Although Madonna may ready to hit the road following her positive antibody test results, the CDC says it’s unclear if the antibodies will make you immune to the virus or prevent you from getting infected again.

Titled her “Quarantine Diaries”, Madonna uploaded the video to her Instagram and Twitter account, only using the hashtags #staysafe #staysane.

In it, she states “I took a test the other day. I found out I have the antibodies, so tomorrow I’m just going to go for a long drive in the car. I’m going to roll down the window, I’m going to roll down the window and breathe in the COVID-19 air.”

Last month, Madonna stirred controversy after calling the coronavirus ”the great equalizer.”

“That’s the thing about COVID-19,” she said “It doesn’t care about how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are, how smart you are, where you live, how old you are, what amazing stories you can tell. It’s the great equalizer.”

According to the singer, “what’s terrible” about the virus is also “what’s great about it.”

