Madonna to Direct and Co-Write Her Own Biopic

In true Madonna form, Madonna is set to direct her own story from a script she is writing with Oscar-winning Juno scribe Diablo Cody for Universal Pictures.
Madonna will produce the film with Pascal Pictures’ Amy Pascal. Madonna will not act in the film, but she will lead a search for a young actress who will play her in the formative stages of the pop legend’s career.
“I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer — a human being, trying to make her way in this world,” Madonna said in a statement.
“The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.”
“This movie is an absolute labor of love for me,” Pascal said. “I have known Madonna since we made A League of Their Own together, and I can’t imagine anything more thrilling than collaborating with her and Diablo on bringing her true-life story to the big screen with Donna and our partners at Universal.”
Watch Madonna and Diablo share details about the upcoming biopic.
