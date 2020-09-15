Socialite Life
Now Reading
Madonna to Direct and Co-Write Her Own Biopic
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Madonna to Direct and Co-Write Her Own Biopic

by
September 15, 2020
Madonna

In true Madonna form, Madonna is set to direct her own story from a script she is writing with Oscar-winning Juno scribe Diablo Cody for Universal Pictures.

Madonna will produce the film with Pascal Pictures’ Amy Pascal. Madonna will not act in the film, but she will lead a search for a young actress who will play her in the formative stages of the pop legend’s career.

“I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer — a human being, trying to make her way in this world,” Madonna said in a statement.

US pop star Madonna performs in Moscow,
Photo by AFP PHOTO / BERTRAND GUAY / Getty Images

“The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.”

See Also
JK Rowling attends HBO's "Finding The Way Home" World Premiere
J.K. Rowling Blasted for Latest Anti-Trans Tweets

“This movie is an absolute labor of love for me,” Pascal said. “I have known Madonna since we made A League of Their Own together, and I can’t imagine anything more thrilling than collaborating with her and Diablo on bringing her true-life story to the big screen with Donna and our partners at Universal.”

Watch Madonna and Diablo share details about the upcoming biopic.

FROM OUR PARTNERS

★ Ready for some full-frontal? Actor Bastien Bouillon goes frontal in Jumbo! [OMG BLOG]

★ “Pissed off” orcas are ramming, biting, and disabling boats and the COVID lockdown may be to blame. [Towleroad]

Paris Hilton was on Australian TV this weekend explaining that she’s not a ditz at all. [Evil Beet Gossip]

Cheer star Jerry Harris under FBI investigation for allegedly soliciting sex from minors. [Curt and Frank]

Congrats to Naomi Osaka and Dominic Thiem on their US Open wins! [Kenneth in the 212]

★ It’s the 35th anniversary of the Golden Girls! [Go Fug Yourself]

★ It looks like Matt Smith went on a date with Emilia Clarke and they’re both single? [Celebitchy]

★ Have you tried the partner climb challenge yet? [Boy Culture]

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X