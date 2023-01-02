Socialite Life
Now Reading
Male Model Monday: Daniils Dmitrijevs, Trevor Bell, Dom Fenison and more
Socialite Life
Socialite Life

Male Model Monday: Daniils Dmitrijevs, Trevor Bell, Dom Fenison and more

by
January 2, 2023
Daniils Dmitrijevs
Photo via daniil.dmitriev_uk/Instagram

Welcome to Socialite Life’s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for sizzling photos and videos of some very hot male models?

We feature our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly every week. This week we bring you Daniils Dmitrijevs, Trevor Bell, Dom Fenison, and more!

Check out the pics and videos!

Pablo Morais in the shower.

Dani Garcia mirrors it.

Tyler James is giving Santa vibes.

Jeff Violette is by the pool.

Juan Betancourt gives the thumbs up.

Xavier Serrano is ready for a dip.

Eian Scully flexes.

See Also
Ayrton
Male Model Monday: Ayrton, Federico Cola, Danny Williams, and more

Dom Fenison hits the beach.

Trevor Bell plays Santa.

Daniils Dmitrijevs on the rocks.

THE LATEST ON SL

FROM OUR PARTNERS

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2021, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top